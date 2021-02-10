Troopers: One dead after fatal crash on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Colleton County.
Troopers say a Chevy Express Van was traveling down I-95 Wednesday when it veered off the road to the left and overturned at 12:15 a.m.
The crash was near mile marker 51 on I-95 South which troopers say is just 2 miles south of Walterboro.
The driver was the only occupant of the van and troopers say they were ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.
Reports say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
