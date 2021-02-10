Missing boater in the Ogeechee River finds his way to shore

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for at least one person in the Ogeechee River after their boat overturned near Fort McAllister State Park Tuesday night. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
By WTOC Staff | February 10, 2021 at 4:47 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 5:27 AM

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Coast Guard was out searching for a missing boater in the Ogeechee River overnight.

Officials say a boat overturned near Fort McAllister State Park around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. They say a man found his way to the boat ramp and found Bryan County Sheriff’s deputies around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

There is no word on the man’s condition at this time, but a WTOC news crew at the scene saw an ambulance leave carrying no patients.

