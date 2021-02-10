Missing boater in the Ogeechee River finds his way to shore

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Coast Guard was out searching for a missing boater in the Ogeechee River overnight.
Officials say a boat overturned near Fort McAllister State Park around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. They say a man found his way to the boat ramp and found Bryan County Sheriff’s deputies around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
There is no word on the man’s condition at this time, but a WTOC news crew at the scene saw an ambulance leave carrying no patients.
