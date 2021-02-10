Vidalia Onion Festival will be held in April

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Onion Festival Committee voted this week to hold the 2021 festival.
The festival will be held April 22-25, but with some changes.
The Friday Night Street Dance and the Saturday Concert will move to the Vidalia Regional Airport for COVID social distancing requirements.
The committee says the decision to hold the festival is based on the latest national, state, and local COVID-19 infection rates decreasing over the last 30 days and the increase of available vaccines.
