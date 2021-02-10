Wednesday: Gloomy, drizzly day in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mild and gloomy start to Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It’s cloudy and drizzly with patchy areas of fog.
A gloomy day is in the first alert forecast with temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon. Drizzle and a few showers remain in the forecast through early evening.
Even wetter weather arrives later tomorrow into Friday.
A good chunk of Thursday will be drier and we may even see some sunshine; sending temperatures soaring into the mid and upper 70s. Rain increases Thursday evening, into Friday with scattered to numerous showers in the forecast. Widespread wet weather continues through Saturday and Sunday.
A couple thunderstorms and periods of heavier rain are both possible this weekend along with slightly cooler temperatures.
The wet weather may FINALLY end next - at least for a short bit - next Tuesday or Wednesday.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
