With historic gift and partnership, Georgia Southern names the Fred & Dinah Gretsch School of Music

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University’s School of Music will now be known as the Fred and Dinah Gretch School of Music.
It’s being named after world-famous drum and guitar maker Gretch.
Fred and Dinah Gretch are pledging over $3 million and their collection of historic drums, guitars and archives to Georgia Southern.
The university is planning to showcase the collection across campuses and in Downtown Savannah.
It’s also establishing the Fred and Dianah Gretch School of Music Performance Stage in an area of Plant Riverside.
