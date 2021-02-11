CCPD: Human remains found in 2018 positively identified as missing man

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains found in 2018 in the Old Ft. Jackson area have been positively identified as a man reported missing more than a year earlier.
According to the Chatham County Police Department, the remains are those of 34-year-old Leroy Peter Hargrave, Jr. Hargrave was reported missing by relatives in May of 2017, after he re-located to Chatham County from Louisiana. His remains were found on July 21, 2018.
Police say forensic testing led to Hargrave’s positive identification, but no cause of death has been determined.
Hargrave’s family told local media outlets in 2017 that they reported him missing on May 20, 2017, to Louisiana authorities after they went more than a week without hearing from him.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives in their investigation into Hargrave’s death is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.