Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 2-11-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front stays to our west today. This allows for much warmer temps and lower rain chances. The front will finally push south of the area Friday but stall just to our south through Saturday. Low pressure will develop along the front and move to our south and east into Monday. Saturday is a First Alert WX Day as rain may linger most of the day and could be heavy in the afternoon. Another area of low pressure will impact us Tuesday. Our weather remains very unsettled with rain chances everyday.
Today will see lots of clouds and a 30% chance for showers, highs 60-72.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and widespread fog, lows 57-61.
Friday will be cloudy with an 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 60-69.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows near 50.
Saturday is a First Alert WX Day. It will be cloudy with a 90% chance for rain and it may be heavy in the afternoon, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain, lows in the upper 40s.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the upper 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 40s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory until 1pm. Today: S winds at 5 kts, seas 2 ft. Widespread fog. Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft. Widespread fog. Friday: W winds at 5 kts becoming NE at 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.