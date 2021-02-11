Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 2-11-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front stays to our west today. This allows for much warmer temps and lower rain chances. The front will finally push south of the area Friday but stall just to our south through Saturday. Low pressure will develop along the front and move to our south and east into Monday. Saturday is a First Alert WX Day as rain may linger most of the day and could be heavy in the afternoon. Another area of low pressure will impact us Tuesday. Our weather remains very unsettled with rain chances everyday.