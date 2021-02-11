Good News: Davenport House weddings this Valentine’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the Davenport House, they are making certain revisions to their biggest celebration of the year.
“The couple’s will be able to take their masks off when they are exchanging vows,” Davenport House Director Jamie Credle said.
But the pandemic will not prevent them from holding their annual Valentine’s Day wedding ceremonies in the garden of the downtown museum.
“COVID-19 has changed so much of the world and love isn’t stop because of a pandemic,” said Sheena Fulkerson, who will officiate weddings at the Davenport House this year.
“This is an inexpensive, beautiful place to get married and we feel like there might be pent-up demands. And it means a lot to us, this event is one of our signature events.”
And for 12 years it has been part of Valentine’s Day in Savannah and a lot of couples’ lives. Small, short but still romantic weddings in the museum’s backyard. One right after another.
“Well, Valentine’s Day and it’s beautiful here in the garden. It’s not in judge’s chambers, it’s in a pretty setting in the Landmark District and we think we have something to offer people that’s going to be memorable and special.”
Precautions will be in place.
“Everyone will wear a mask, the wedding party, we will distance the couple from the officiant. We have hand sanitizer and we don’t expect large weddings.”
But the pandemic will not stop couples from celebrating their love and starting the rest of their lives together.
“We feel like if you’ve gotten to know each other during the pandemic and you’re ready to commit, it’s the right decision.”
“I’m so excited. It’s such an honor to get to kind of set the tone for the rest of them marries lives together and thrilled to be able to do it on Valentine’s Day.”
“People have come back for their anniversaries here and looked through the gate at other couples. It’s really been part of the fabric of our annual things that happen in Savannah and we’re more than happy to be part of that.”
