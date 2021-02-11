Hampton County Arts Council Presents “All That Jazz” Roaring 20s Valentine

HAMPTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County Arts Council is inviting you to travel back in time with them for their “All that Jazz Roaring 20s Valentine.” The event will feature two concerts by nationally acclaimed Jazz group “Svetlana and the New York Collective.”
Each concert in the historic Palmetto Theatre will be limited to 25% capacity, with social distancing enforced and masks required.
Outside of the theatre, there will be a Speakeasy style bar with distanced tables in Hampton’s Art Alley. A group of aerialists from Bluffton and a dance group will perform outside the theatre as well. The town’s Stanley Art Gallery will also open up to visitors to showcase a new art exhibit as well as a tap dance performance.
”So by creating all these different things in all these different places at the same time, we’re keeping everybody engaged with all these different arts experiences, but yet they’re spread out, they’re wearing their masks,” Heather Bruemmer with the Hampton County Arts Council said. “It’s a way to creatively engage everybody in a way that has some integrity about their health.”
The “All that Jazz” Roaring 20s Valentine is happening Saturday, February 13 in Hampton from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
There are concerts scheduled at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets to those concerts are $15.
If you’d like to enjoy access to the rest of the event as well, tickets will cost $50.
Masks are required at all times unless eating or drinking. Social distancing will be enforced.
To purchase tickets and see more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.