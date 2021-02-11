How can you help celebrate National 211 Day?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday Feb. 11, is National 211 Day.
A day set aside to help raise awareness for the services 211 provides to those in need in our community.
Here in Savannah, inside the Herschel V. Jenkins United Way Building, is a small room, that plays a big role in the Coastal Empire. The headquarters for 211.
“211 is an information is an information and referral call center,” said United Way of Coastal Empire President/CEO Brynn Grant.
In other words, “people can call 211 when they don’t know where else to go. When they don’t know who else to call.”
Handling everything from locating food banks to getting you help with your mental health.
“It really is as different as the people who call,” says Grant.
Over the past year, Grant says they’ve seen an increase in calls.
“In a good year we might get 10 or 12-thousand calls. In 2020, we took 35,000 calls.”
The number one issue, “the majority of our calls that we received have been about housing and emergency shelter,” says Grant.
Connecting those in need with organizations who can help.
Often dealing with those who are at their lowest.
Offering them a hand up, a way out, and on the day meant to recognize them their only wish is to give more.
“That’s what the purpose of 211 day is. To help us spread the word that there is this information and referral call center and it’s available for everyone in the community.”
