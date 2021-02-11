Liberty County Jail staff dealing with COVID complexities

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Jail experienced its first outbreak of COVID-19 about three weeks ago, according to the sheriff’s office.
Three out of the jail’s 17 bays are still on lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. One mom of an inmate is concerned it could get worse if the jail doesn’t take more precautions.
Maj. David Edwards, with the Liberty County Jail, says there are about 185 inmates. Right now, five are positive for COVID-19.
One inmate’s mother says she and her son don’t believe the jail is doing enough to keep the inmates safe.
“I can’t grab him. I can’t hug him. I can’t tell him it’s going to be OK.”
Shontelle Rodriquez’s son Tyler Marshall has been at the Liberty County Jail since February of last year.
On a phone call with him, she learned that Marshall was in quarantine after coming in contact with an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked in the kitchen with him.
“He definitely tested positive for COVID and you’re still going to serve that same food. I don’t understand,” Rodriquez said.
Rodriguez was also alarmed to learn from her son that guards were not disinfecting areas used for quarantine.
“It’s just like they’re opening the door, pushing the one group out and bringing the other group in without cleaning,” Rodriquez said.
Maj. Edwards denies these allegations and says the jail is taking safety precautions, even letting WTOC walk through the jail. WTOC’s Amanda Aguilar was not allowed to use her cameras. Officials cited law enforcement safety concerns.
Here’s what Aguilar saw. Inmates are provided cleaning supplies. Employees wear masks.
Guards in a lockdown unit are in hazmat suits.
Inmates not in a lockdown unit are encouraged to wear masks, but it’s not enforced. Aguilar saw the majority of inmates wearing masks though.
“No one in there has tested positive. No one in there has any symptoms or signs,” Maj. Edwards said.
If an inmate is showing symptoms, they take a rapid test.
An inmate who tested positive and is now recovering from the virus said when he tested positive, he was taken into a separate cell in a different area of the jail. He was checked on about 3-4 times a day and was quarantined for 14 days.
He says he felt the jail staff did a good job taking care of him.
Maj. Edwards says precautions are also taken when inmates first arrive at the jail.
Everyone gets screened to determine if they were exposed to the virus. If they were, they are quarantined for 14 days in a cell by themselves - away from other inmates.
If they weren’t, they go into an area called downrange where they still quarantine for 14 days before being sent to the general population.
Maj. Edwards says he is staying up to date with CDC guidelines and is open to adjusting protocols at the jail.
