New speed limit along part of Pooler Parkway

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - According to a post from the Pooler Police Department, part of Pooler Parkway now has a new speed limit.
The post says that the City of Pooler took part in a two-year speed study to evaluate traffic speeds on Pooler Parkway and connecting streets.
In December 2020, City Council approved the recommended changes, and the new signs were installed on Feb. 10, 2021.
The new speed limit signs are along Pooler Parkway at Benton Blvd, Godley Way, SH Morgan, Tanger Outlets Blvd, Distribution Dr. and more.
Along Benton Blvd is the biggest change in speed, dropping it down to 35 mph in that area.
They ask that drivers please take notice and start adjusting your speed.
There is a 30 day grace period built in before an officer can cite you for the new limit.
