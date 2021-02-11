One-day clinic in Vidalia administers almost 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A one-day clinic in Vidalia on Thursday offered 170 doses of the first round of the vaccine.
Health care workers administered doses of the vaccine at the Vidalia Community Center.
Some people simply walked up while others came by appointment. Crews from East Georgia Health Care Centers checked temperatures and helped determine if they were in the 1-A category to receive the vaccine. That includes people 65 and older, their care givers, health care workers and first responders.
Managers say the large space helps them handle the volume of people here for 170 doses.
“An area where you can do 20-30 people at a time is very helpful, so people aren’t waiting for hours even outside in all kinds of weather conditions,” said Pat Galletti, with East Georgia Health Care Centers.
She says people in that most vulnerable category who missed this clinic can come to one this Saturday at their Statesboro office on Brampton Avenue.
“We’re having a drive up event. We have 300 doses of the vaccine and there’s no appointment necessary. You can just come that day and register for the event.”
