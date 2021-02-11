Over 20 guns stolen from pawn shop in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to find stolen guns.
Investigators say the suspects took the guns from Mega Pawn in Hinesville during two separate crimes. ATF is offering a combined reward of $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Police reports show that Mega Pawn was burglarized twice in the same week – Jan. 31 and Feb. 4.
Assistant Chief Tracey Howard says police responded to Mega Pawn a little after 9 a.m. for a burglary alarm. In the video, you see the suspect enter from the back of the building.
Police say two firearms were stolen. You can see in the video the suspect carrying a flashlight, rummaging through the display counter.
Just a few days later on Feb. 4, police say officers arrived after midnight to another burglary alarm. Police say three suspects forced their way into the front of the shop. Then again, going through the display counter.
Police reports show the suspects took electronics and more firearms. A total of 23 guns were stolen, which is a big concern for police.
“Always there’s a concern with illegal firearms being on the street. Typically, firearms that are obtained illegally are firearms that also end up being involved in criminal activity,” Hinesville Police Department Assistant Chief Tracey Howard said.
Assistant Chief Howard said they do believe the two burglaries are connected and have persons of interest. However, they’re still asking if anyone has information to call police.
