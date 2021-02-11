Pregnant woman found dead in bag near N.C. river, 2 charged with murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators have a charged a man and woman with murder after a pregnant woman was found dead inside of a bag near a river in North Carolina.
On Wednesday night, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Thomas Johnson and Emmalie Trevathan with murder and murder of an unborn child.
On Monday, the body of Brittany Smith was found in a bag near the banks of the Neuse River in Raleigh.
Officials did not provide any other information about the crime.
