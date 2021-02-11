Savannah City Council adopts ordinance prohibiting standing in medians

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council adopted an ordinance making it illegal to stand in medians between lanes of traffic, for any reason, across the city.
Council believes the ordinance will help reduce pedestrian injuries and help protect drivers as well.
The ordinance prohibits people from standing in medians, as well as soliciting employment, business or contributions from drivers and impeding the flow of traffic in any way.
“I’m just so excited. Y’all just don’t know, it’s been a long time coming,” District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz said.
Alderwoman Shabazz expressed her gratitude to city staff, the city attorney and her fellow council members to get behind a solution to an issue she says she’s been trying to address for some time.
“A group of us have been working on this for some time, concerned with the safety of our medians throughout the city,” District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo said.
Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter also pointed out she believes this ordinance will also cut down on litter in the medians along major thoroughfares, like the Abercorn Street and Victory Drive corridors.
While commending city staff for drafting the ordinance, Alderwoman Alicia Miller-Blakely says it’s important the city get the message out that the ordinance is now in effect.
“It is imperative that we give this information to the citizens. We have to let them know about this ordinance. A lot of times things happen in our city government and the constituents don’t even know about it,” Alderwoman Miller-Blakely said.
One of the supporting facts in the ordinance proposal were stats from Savannah Police. Last year they recorded nearly 100 pedestrian-related traffic accidents, including four fatalities.
