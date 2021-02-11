Savannah PD investigating 2 overnight shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are investigating after two people with gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital just 10 minutes apart Wednesday night.
Police have confirmed the first shooting happened in the 1300 block on East 66th Street. The victim in this shooting came to the hospital on his own just before 10 p.m. Police are still working to determine what lead up to the shooting.
Just 10 minutes later, another man went to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He told police the shooting he was involved in was at a different location but Savannah Police have not been able to pinpoint where the shooting actually occurred.
Right now, both shootings are being investigated as separate incidents.
Anyone with information on either of these shootings should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
