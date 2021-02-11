Savannah Police investigate cutting at apartment complex on W Montgomery Cross Rd.

By WTOC Staff | February 11, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 12:51 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a cutting incident that happened Thursday morning at an area apartment complex.

Officers responded to a residence at the Sterling Bluff Apartments on West Montgomery Cross Road around 9:10 a.m. on a report of an injured male. Upon arrival, they located an adult male with a cutting wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances that led up to the incident.

