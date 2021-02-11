SC surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Thursday COVID-19 case report put the number of confirmed deaths from the disease past the 7,000-mark.
DHEC reported 1,428 new and 392 probable COVID-19 cases and 84 confirmed and 10 probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 419,435 confirmed cases, 56,582 probable cases, 7,010 confirmed deaths and 827 probable deaths.
Wednesday’s report tallied the results of 20,613 individual test results, of which 10.3% were positive.
