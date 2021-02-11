Thursday: Drier day ahead of a weekend washout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Overnight thunder-boomers have moved offshore and we’re waking up dry on radar this morning. Temperatures are in the 50s closer to the coast and across the Lowcountry; 60s further south and west. There are areas of fog and dense fog is possible. Fog should lift by 10 a.m. or so.
Today will be warmer for most with peak temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. Only spotty rain is in the forecast, under a mostly cloudy sky. A couple showers, possible even a thunderstorm or two my sweep through this evening; similar to what happened last night.
A cold front sinks through during the day Friday Spotty rain and drizzle are possible through early afternoon. The warmest temperatures will occur around lunch-time in Savannah, before cooling into the 50s during the afternoon. Rain becomes more widespread Friday evening and a soaker of a weekend is in the first alert forecast.
Saturday is a first alert weather day. Plans will probably need to be rescheduled if outdoors, etc. and any drives you have planned may take longer than normal with widespread, occasionally heavy, rain in the forecast. Scattered rain lingers into early next week ahead of what may be a drier Wednesday.
Have a great day,
Cutter
