TIU investigates pedestrian-involved crash that critically injured Garden City woman

TIU investigates pedestrian-involved crash that critically injured Garden City woman
SPD's TIU is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that critically injured a Garden City woman Wednesday night. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | February 11, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 10:13 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is looking into a pedestrian-involved crash that left a Garden City woman with critical injuries.

According to SPD, officers responded to the intersection of Louisville Road and W. Boundary Street just before 7 a.m. Wednesday and found 68-year-old Martha De Sanchez with injuries.

Savannah PD’s preliminary investigation revealed she was attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk when she was struck by a Toyota Tundra driven by 65-year-old Ronald Pollins, of Garnett, S.C.

De Sanchez was transported to a hospital for treatment.

TIU continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.