WATCH: Vice President Kamala Harris’ senior advisor discusses COVID-19 vaccine rollout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While millions of Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID 19, the majority of this country still has not received the shot. The demand is high, with most states still in the first initial phase of the rollout.
WTOC had the chance to speak with Symone Sanders, Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, about when the vaccine could be available to most Americans.
Sanders discussed several issues including the administration’s new vaccine task force. Watch the full interview above.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.