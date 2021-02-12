Atlanta Motor Speedway welcoming fans for the 2021 NASCAR season

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Atlanta Motor Speedway is preparing to have fans return to their track in the 2021 season.
Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison exclaimed, “We’re excited as we can possibly be, to not only to have a full slate of events but to be able to invite people back into the grandstands!”
The season opener for the 2021 NASCAR season is just days away, with the stage being set for this weekend’s Daytona 500.
Atlanta Motor Speedway and its sister tracks will sport a limited number of fans this season.
Hutchison said they’re allowing 35 percent capacity equally 16,000 fans.
And a limited number of camping spots.
The first time AMS will host fans will be at the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 in late March, producing the 106th overall running of this race in Atlanta.
Hutchison said amid the pandemic they’re continuing their safety protocols.
Including, socially distancing fans in the stands, temperature checks, COVID-19 questionaries, sanitation stations, and wearing masks in high traffic areas.
Hutchison told me he’s ready to see some action return to the historic AMS track.
”Not only do we have a rich history of racing we have a history of some of the closest finishes in NASCAR Cup Series history, as well. So we’ve produced a lot of memories that are synonymous with the sport. And I think being able to get back racing with fans, will give fans the opportunity to be on hand for such an exciting event,” said Hutchison.
Fans can also expect to see a number of upgrades to the concourse.
Such as grandstand drink rails and cup holders, new TV’s throughout the concourse, high-speed WiFi, and the naming of a winners grandstand after 7-time champion Jimmie Johnson.
Their first cup series at AMS is set for March 20th.
Visit atlantamotorspeedway.com to purchase tickets online and for a full list of events in 2021.
