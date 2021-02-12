Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for sexual assault of a minor

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for sexual assault of a minor.
The sheriff’s office is asking for information from the public on the whereabouts of 20-year-old Jaden Singleton, of St. Helena Island.
According to the sheriff’s office, after investigating a Jan. 31 incident that occurred on Ball Park Road, investigators obtained a warrant for Singleton’s arrest for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor - 3rd Degree from a Beaufort County magistrate.
Anyone who has information on Singleton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
