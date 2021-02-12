Coastal Health District director provides Chatham Co. Commission with COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District provided a COVID-19 update to Chatham County Commission on Friday. Not only discussing where we are now in the battle against the virus, but where we’re headed.
After a spike of COVID cases in January, Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis told county commissioners that we’re starting to see numbers trend downward though community transmission remains high.
“We’re still on the high side but we’re coming down and that’s good,” Dr. Davis said.
As we continue to fight the virus, vaccine efforts are ongoing. Public health has given more than 22,400 shots in Chatham County alone and distributed another 9,000 doses to partners.
To address the long lines some were seeing, they opened a third vaccine site with help from CEMA.
“I think we did our second highest total in a single day. Over 1,100 doses yesterday. There was zero wait anywhere,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis says they are working on several vaccine outreach programs one that will take a vaccine clinic to churches across Chatham County.
“We are attempting to target, specifically in these churches, the African Americans population which is grossly underrepresented in the numbers of people who have been vaccinated,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis says they have a great list of providers in the area now, but the biggest issue remains vaccine supply. Not only has this slowed the process, but also made the future so unclear.
“Before we can go to a full Phase 1B rollout, we’re going to have to have a tremendous increase of the vaccine supply that means Johnson&Johnson is coming on board, hopefully Astra-Zeneca and it means Moderna and Pfizer ramped up production,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis predicts there are more than a million Georgians still in Phase 1A-plus who have not been vaccinated yet.
