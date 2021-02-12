Effingham Health System receives national award for handling of COVID-19

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For Effingham Health System President & CEO Dr. Fran Witt, being named as a winner of the 2020 Richard L. Doyle Award for Innovation and Leadership in Healthcare is a big deal.
“I was ecstatic. First of all, it’s an honor to receive an award amongst the large peers I would say.”
Peers with big names like the Cleveland Clinic, and Blue Cross Blue Shield, that they now share the award with..
Putting Effingham Health in new territory.
“I guess we’re the little fish in the big pond but it’s a nice pond to be in,” said Dr. Witt.
A pond they’ve found themselves in thanks to strict implementation of viral guidelines regarding COVID.
“These guidelines represent innovation, they provide standardization, which improves patient safety and they’re the best practice in the industry,” Dr. Witt says.
Guidelines that begin before patients even step in the door and continue as they take precautions safely and effectively treat them.
A standard of care that Dr. Witt feels sends a message.
“I think it provides evidence that you can provide quality healthcare in rural America.”
A high level of quality she says comes from a unified goal.
“Our desire to be the best and not just settle for mediocrity,” Dr. Witt says.
A goal she certainly hasn’t achieved alone, “I can’t do it without a great team.”
A team, and a health system that quite enjoys the new pond they’ve found themselves in.
“We are here to stay. We are going to be a permanent footprint in this community,” says Dr. Witt
They will officially receive their 2020 Doyle Award at a banquet in October.
