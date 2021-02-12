Friday: Morning dense fog, scattered rain ahead of a wet weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 50s along the coast and Metro; near 60° further inland. There are areas of fog, especially along the coast and some inland showers this morning.
The temperature tries to warm into the low and mid-60s by mid to late morning around Savannah. A cold front will usher in cooler weather this afternoon; 50s with a breeze. Scattered rain is possible today; becoming widespread tonight.
A chilly, washout of a weekend is in the forecast. Both Saturday and Sunday are first alert weather days. The wettest weather and most persistent rain will be inland and away from the beaches. Though, nearly everyone will get rained on this weekend. Temperatures will remain nearly steady in the 40s and 50s with a breeze.
A thunderstorm, or two, with heavy rain can’t be ruled out.
More scattered rain and storms are possible early to mid-next week as a cold front approaches. If you’re looking for a string (more than one) of dry, sunny days... you may have to wait until next weekend.
Have a wonderful friday,
Cutter
