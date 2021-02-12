Georgia Southern basketball game against Georgia State postponed due to COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern men’s basketball game versus Georgia State has been postponed due to COVID-19.
According to the university’s athletic department, the game scheduled for Saturday in Hanner Fieldhouse has been postponed due to COVID-19 exposure among student-athletes and staff within the Eagles’ program.
The two universities and the Sun Belt Conference will work to reschedule the game later this season.
According to the athletic department, fans that purchased tickets will be able to use their original tickets for the rescheduled date or exchange them for any of the remaining home games.
