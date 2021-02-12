Healthcare workers determined not to give in to COVID fatigue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been nearly a year since COVID has been in Georgia. While so many are feeling tired of the pandemic, our battle isn’t over yet
While you fight COVID fatigue, so too are healthcare workers who have been on the frontlines. We all remember the outpouring of support for frontline workers in the beginning of the pandemic.
They got meals, cheers and more—while all that has dissipated their efforts to battle the virus have not.
“It does tire you out physically, emotionally, mentally, you know, and we come back and we come back because it’s something we have to do. Our patients have to be taken care of, so we endure, and we come back here, and we do it again,” said Carla Lasseter, RN. She is a nurse at Candler Hospital.
Lasseter has seen many duties during the pandemic from testing to now vaccinations. She says there have been some very dark days because of this pandemic.
“I would get off. I would go sit in my car and I would cry. You know, because of the things that I have experienced, you know the patients that I’ve seen that I’ve spoken with family members I sat here one day and I heard a code being called on a very good friend of mine who passed away while I sat here. That was really difficult for me,” Lasseter said.
Those memories are a vivid reminder of the seriousness of not only the past, but also present. She says health care workers banded together to get through and we’re here now because of that effort but asks that we not give into the temptation of COVID fatigue.
“We want to get back to life just like everybody else, you know, but it’s going to take all of us to do that. If we just comply, we can get it done,” Lasseter said.
She knows the vaccine will makes all the difference. While she was hesitant at first, she signed up to get her so she could continue serving others. She now administers the vaccines and believes it’s the path forward for all of us.
“I think, as frontliners, we have an obligation to our community you know to get vaccine, to educate them about the importance of being vaccinated for this. Like I said the only way we’re going to stop this is we stop it,” Lasseter said.
Lasseter is truly a light and just one example of the hundreds working hard to keep our community safe as we get closer to the year mark of this pandemic. She says the vaccine brings her hope she can hug her co-workers and family again soon.
