Jamie Ertle’s Weekend Wx Forecast 2-12-2021

The weekend will remain quite unsettled as the front stalls north of the Florida line. We’ll have rounds of rain followed by some dry times. By Sunday afternoon, high pressure and drier air will push in from the north. Rain chances will gradually decrease from north to south. I don’t think we’ll see any sunshine this weekend and fog is likely as well. Afternoon high temperatures will range from about 60 degrees south of Savannah to some cities like Hampton, Newington, Sylvania and even Springfield not getting out of the 40s. We’ll be slightly warmer on Sunday, but still damp.