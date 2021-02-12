Jamie Ertle’s Weekend Wx Forecast 2-12-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve all sorts of temperatures out there this afternoon, from 49° in Statesboro to 74° in Alma, a cold front has ushered in the colder air for some and soon for all the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by sunset. We’ll continue to see patchy areas of drizzle with coastal fog.
I can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon as deep moisture will stream northeast across the Southeast. Light to moderate rain will be here by Daybreak Saturday.
Saturday morning lows will range from low 40s north of I-16 to low 50s in the Ludowici-Darien and south of the Altamaha region.
The weekend will remain quite unsettled as the front stalls north of the Florida line. We’ll have rounds of rain followed by some dry times. By Sunday afternoon, high pressure and drier air will push in from the north. Rain chances will gradually decrease from north to south. I don’t think we’ll see any sunshine this weekend and fog is likely as well. Afternoon high temperatures will range from about 60 degrees south of Savannah to some cities like Hampton, Newington, Sylvania and even Springfield not getting out of the 40s. We’ll be slightly warmer on Sunday, but still damp.
Monday, President’s Day will be mostly cloudy and more moisture will stream into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry late day ahead of another approaching cold front.
Tuesday: a wet and potentially stormy day. Drier air will try to move into the area and most of Wednesday could be dry. By Thursday, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but a cold front will give us another round of rain.
“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” Dolly Parton
