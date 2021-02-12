Local Asian community concerned by rise in attacks across US

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An increase in targeted attacks on the Asian community is happening across the country. It’s raised concerns about anti-Asian bias related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
US based non-profit, Stop AAPI Hate, has tracked more than 2,500 anti-Asian hate incidents since March of last year -- 32 of them in Georgia.
Many Asians and Asian Americans in the Coastal Empire have started their Lunar New Year celebrations. It’s a tradition celebrated in China and other Asian countries, and something restaurant owner Adam Tsang wants to share with his Statesboro community.
“Soyumi Asian Kitchen was made for the purpose of bringing culture and something people haven’t seen before into an area that is small,” said Tsang.
Tsang, born and raised in Statesboro, said he always felt different as a child.
“People didn’t understand why I was bringing, you know, food that smelled or tasted different than what they were used to,” he recalled.
It’s not as frequent, but to this day, Tsang still experiences racist comments.
Most recently, while he was hosting his podcast, someone jokingly said “Kung-flu,” a term used by former President Trump while talking about the Coronavirus, which sparked backlash.
“To a certain extent, it’s been normalized,” Tsang said.
For the most part, Tsang said his community has embraced him, and is sad to know other areas in the country aren’t able to do the same. For example, in Oakland, Calif., where elderly Asians have been attacked.
“That’s a shame,” said Tsang.
It’s a similar feeling for Savannah resident and owner of Big Bon Bodega, Kay Heritage.
“It’s just...it’s disheartening for sure,” she said.
Heritage, born in South Korea, said years ago, she experienced stares and unfriendly comments when she moved to Savannah.
“It was a little difficult being the only Asian in a store or a marketplace,” she shared.
However things have changed. She said Savannah is now a welcoming community, and hopes everyone treats all Savannahians with respect.
According to Savannah Police Department, in the past year, there have been no targeted attacks or hate crimes against Asians or Asian Americans. The department and Mayor Van Johnson want to keep it that way, and say it won’t be tolerated in the Hostess City.
