Part of Spanish Moss Trial reopens

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Spanish Moss Trail is a stunning way to get outside and get to know Beaufort. And many people were disappointed when the trail closed in August of last year.
Now, it’s back open and has hidden benefits beyond exercise.
The Spanish Moss Trail is incredibly popular in Beaufort. A lot of people use it to exercise, while some use it just to see all that natural beauty Beaufort has to offer. Which is why so many Beaufort residents were excited when the first part of the trail opened up this week.
The second part of the trail will not be opening for at least another month.
“This particular part of the trail is just a very, very small part of the entire drainage project,” said Neal Pugliese, with the Mossy Oaks Drainage Project.
A few years ago, homes in Beaufort, Port Royal, and the surrounding areas suffered massive flooding three times within 11 months. So, the City Council jumped into action and secured $6.5 million for a drainage project.
Over the last six months the city ripped up the existing trail, laid new drainage pipes underneath, and installed tidal flaps that would limit how much water could enter a neighborhood at once. The result: a public use area they hope will prevent flooding for nearly 5,000 homes.
“This wall that you see in front of you right here is between 22 and 33 feet deep. And what it does is reinforces the trail and prevents water from seeping under the trail and into the neighborhoods. So, we have a trail that’s going to be here for a very, very, very long time. It’s reinforced, it looks beautiful, and people love it out here. We’re glad to have it back open.”
The second section of the trail that was shut down was slated to open by the end of the month, but weeks of rain have pushed back important finishing touches. Now, the city says they just hope people understand despite the inconvenience it is meant to be a benefit in the long run.
