Savannah city leaders respond to rise in attacks on Asian Americans across the US

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Asian and Asian Americans are being attacked in different parts of the United States. It comes amid the rhetoric of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asians make up 2.6 percent of Savannah’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
In the past year, Savannah Police Department said there have been no targeted attacks or hate crimes against Asians or Asian Americans, and city leaders are hoping it stays that way.
The attacks on elderly Asians, such as in Oakland, California last month, are increasing across the country.
It’s keeping local law enforcement and city leaders on their toes.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the city is remaining vigilant.
He added that as the city becomes rich in diversity, it’s important the Asian community is treated fairly and given the same protections under the law.
“Asian people who live in Savannah, who visit Savannah, we’re going to absolutely insist, we’re going to absolutely demand, and we’re prepared to address any issues of violence toward any group of people for any reason,” said Johnson. “We consider those to be hate crimes. We will approach it as such.”
Johnson encourages anyone who has experienced any type of targeted attack or hate crime to report it to police.
