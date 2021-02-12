Savannah Fire investigators seek arson suspect

Video surveillance cameras captured images of a woman as she set fires in and around a hotel in the 100 Block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at 8:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 12. (Source: Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff | February 12, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 11:20 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Department Arson Investigators are searching for an individual suspected of lighting fires in and around a downtown hotel Friday morning.

Officials say video surveillance cameras captured images of a woman as she set fires in and around a hotel in the 100 Block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at 8:30 a.m.

The suspect was wearing striped leggings, light color tennis shoes and large hoop earrings.

No injuries or significant property damage occurred as a result of the fires, according to SFD.

Anyone with information regarding the location of the suspect should call the Savannah Fire Department at 912-644-5959.

