Savannah Fire investigators seek arson suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Department Arson Investigators are searching for an individual suspected of lighting fires in and around a downtown hotel Friday morning.
Officials say video surveillance cameras captured images of a woman as she set fires in and around a hotel in the 100 Block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at 8:30 a.m.
The suspect was wearing striped leggings, light color tennis shoes and large hoop earrings.
No injuries or significant property damage occurred as a result of the fires, according to SFD.
Anyone with information regarding the location of the suspect should call the Savannah Fire Department at 912-644-5959.
