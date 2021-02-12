SC reports more than 2,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

By Live 5 Web Staff | February 12, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 1:20 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the latest batch of test results.

DHEC reported 2,070 new and 481 probable COVID-19 cases and 45 confirmed and 16 probable deaths.

That brings the totals to 421,876 confirmed cases, 58,281 probable cases, 7,057 confirmed deaths and 837 probable deaths.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll passed the 7,000-mark with Thursday’s report.

Friday’s report tallied the results of 37,536 individual test results with a positive rate of 8.9%.

