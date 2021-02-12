Soldier charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash on Bay Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A soldier has been charged with vehicular homicide after a deadly crash on Bay Street in Savannah.
According to Georgia State Patrol, 21-year old Erick Marquez has been charged with felony - 1st degree vehicle homicide, felony - serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, and speeding.
GSP says Marquez, a soldier stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, was driving a truck west bound on Bay Street early Sunday morning when he hit a car pulling onto Bay in the Barnard Street/Jefferson Street area.
The driver of the car, 30-year-old Justin Washington, from Savannah, was killed. Three other people in the car with Washington were injured.
Several other parked vehicles were also hit.
