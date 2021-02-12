Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce moving to new building

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro building long-associated with business could soon be empty.
The Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce will move out of its long-time headquarters for a new home. The iconic house at the corner of South Main and East Cherry streets has been the chamber’s home for almost 30 years.
But today’s chamber leaders say times change and they need place that reflects today’s lean and efficient business climate.
The grand conference room reflects a time before emails and zoom meetings. Chamber CEO says the near-century old home is more space, and expense, than they need.
“Even through its a piece of Statesboro history and a focal point of Chamber activity, it’s aging,” Chamber CEO Skip Alford said.
They’ve posted the building up for sale. The Development Authority has already moved to new space a few blocks away as the chamber prepares to move to a more modern space that’s half the size and more energy efficient. Alford says the move reflects the decisions businesses here and everywhere face these days.
“The feedback from Chamber partners is, ‘We need the chamber to help us generate revenue,’” Alford said.
They’re now waiting as local utility company Bulloch Solutions finishes their new headquarters.
Alford says he anticipates the Chamber moving into their suite inside the Bulloch Solutions building around the first of March.
