Tree House’s alcohol license suspension extended

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After having its liquor license suspended about a month ago, the owner of the Tree House - located in Savannah’s City Market - made a case why his business should keep the license.
A show-cause hearing was held Thursday, where City Council members considered the owners case.
“In your experience with this business as well as other businesses, would you consider it to be a public nuisance and a threat to the safety of our citizens,” asked Assistant City Attorney Denise Cooper.
“Yes ma’am, I do,” SPD Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit Sgt. Samantha Stephens said.
In a proceeding similar to a courtroom hearing, city staff made their case why the Tree House’s liquor license should be revoked. Three recent incidents involving guns inside the bar were highlighted as evidence supporting their stance, the most recent a fatal New Year’s Day shooting.
“At the end of the day a weapon got in on New Year’s Eve...and, uh...and there was a murder. And we’ve got to live with that,” Tree House owner Stu Putman said.
Another piece of evidence presented to support revoking the license was calls for service data. According to the ABC Unit, officers have been called to the Tree House just over 80 times in the last two years, to include the latest homicide.
Police described the calls as being consistent and regular. Representing himself, Putman explained to council what he’s doing to make his business safer.
“What we’re doing to prevent such a tragedy, we’re doubling our efforts. That’s not just saying...we’re actually doubling our efforts. We’re hiring two more uniformed police officers to be at the front door. That’s in our new safety plan that we gave ABC,” Putman said.
City Council voted unanimously to extend the alcohol license suspension until at least April 1.
The owner does have the opportunity to come up with a safety plan. Putnam will discuss this new plan with city staff and police.
