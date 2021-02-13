Chatham Co. Commission confirms CAT board appointments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission voted to confirm and appoint members to the Chatham Area Transit board on Friday.
Issues involving CAT’s board members have come under scrutiny the past month. At the end of January, the CAT board approved the removal of CAT Executive Director and CEO Bacarra Mauldin - effective immediately. She has now filed a lawsuit.
WTOC also reported last week that Georgia’s Attorney General’s Office is handling a complaint involving board member Tabitha Odell’s recent appointment to fill a vacancy. The complaint states the appointment violated state law because a vote was not held in public.
Chatham County Commission approved the appointment of Odell at its public meeting Friday, but another CAT board position was also created, which prompted many questions.
A heated discussion ended with a split vote to confirm Tabitha Odell to the CAT board as well as appoint Pete Liakakis as a member emeritus.
“I will vote no as it’s worded simply because of the way they are trying to backdate in my belief it is not legal, legally possible for us to create another position on the CAT Board,” District 7 Commissioner Dean Kicklighter said.
While the vote was official, the point of contention was if it was legal. Some asked how they could create a member emeritus position.
“Just like we can’t mettle in CAT board affairs in any other situation with the exception of appointing members to the CAT board, I don’t think we should speak on their behalf to appoint Mr Liakakis,” District 6 Commissioner Aaron Whitely said.
The county attorney says he doesn’t see an issue with the honorary role for this former CAT board member who recently resigned creating the opening now filled by Odell.
“It is a non-voting member of the board. It does give them the right to attend the meetings, but the meetings are open to the general public so it’s purely an honorary position in order for this board to reflect their appreciation for those things that Mr. Liakakis has done,” Chatham County Attorney Jon Hart said.
Board members also did not like the confirmation of Odell, a former commissioner to CAT’s board with a backdate of Jan. 15. But the county’s attorney said they followed the procedure they were prescribed and did not violate the open meetings law, though the state attorney general is looking into a complaint.
Several invested in CAT, including current board members, attended Friday’s commission meeting to see how the commission would vote on these issues.
“We need a board that is going to be able to work together and bring some resolution to this fiasco that we’re in. We are facing some extremely strong threats that put the agency at risk. I have a fiduciary responsibility to have a concern for CAT at the top of my mind at all times. I believe that this appointment will not help with the stability of the organization and instead bring lots of instability and it’s, uh, it is very disappointing,” CAT Board Vice Chairman Clinton Edminster said.
