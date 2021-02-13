Georgia Southern football hires Joe Graves as running backs coach

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern football team has made it official, announcing Joe Graves as their next running backs coach.
This announcement comes after Chris Foster left for East Carolina University. It’s the fourth coaching vacancy they’ve filled since December.
Graves has spent three seasons in the Sun Belt coaching at University of Louisiana Monroe, serving the last two years as running backs coach. He previously served as running backs coach for two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana University, where he graduated in May 2016.
The Warhawks averaged over 142 rushing yards per game over the last two years, scoring 38 touchdowns.
This would round out the Georgia Southern staff for a team that returns the bulk of their top rushers in J.D. King, Logan Wright and Gerald Green.
“Joe Graves comes highly recommended by his peers, colleagues and former players and I’m excited to get him into our running backs room,” said Head Coach Chad Lunsford. “Joe already knows our offense from his time with Matt Barrett at Southeastern Louisiana and that will help him hit the ground running. He’s a great fit for our program and I know he’s fired up to get here.”
“I am so excited and grateful to be joining the Georgia Southern family,” said Graves. “I want to personally thank Coach Lunsford and his staff for giving me the opportunity to be a part this great program. I am so eager to get to work with all the great people that make this program one of the best and most respected places in the country.”
