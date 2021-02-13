New classroom construction complete at May River High

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One high school in the Lowcountry has a classroom for every teacher for the first time in years.
We told you about the construction happening at May River High School. It’s taken about a year to complete the two story addition.
The expansion gives teachers and students access to 23 new classrooms. Before the addition, teachers had to share rooms.
“We had 90 teachers, 67 classrooms. And so those classrooms it was like college, teachers going in going out. Student learning where the teachers and the students moved from room to room. And If you do the math, we added 23 classrooms, we are now 90 teachers and 90 classrooms for the first time in four years, every teacher has a classroom,” Todd
The project was funded through the bond referendum that was passed by Beaufort County voters in 2019. The bond referendum also allowed River Ridge academy to expand.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.