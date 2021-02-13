New Georgia Southern building to be named after Sen. Jack Hill, Ruth Ann Hill

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new building in the works for the Georgia Southern - Statesboro campus will bear the name of a beloved Tattnall County couple.
Georgia Southern’s president said the new convocation center planned in the South Campus will embody the vision Senator Jack and Ruth Ann Hill had for “their” university.
The center will replace Hanner Fieldhouse, built in the 1960′s but can now hold only a fraction of the student body. It would house anything from basketball games to concerts to phys ed and kinesiology classes.
“That’ll be a marquee building. It’ll be where commencements are, where convocation is. It’ll be where we have events that serve the entire community,” GSU President Dr. Kyle Marrero said.
This week, the Board of Regents approved naming the building for the Hills. Jack Hill served as the area’s state senator for almost 30 years.
His wife, a career educator, earned three degrees from Southern.
Senator Hill became one of the most powerful lawmakers in the state as chairman of the budget-writing appropriations committee.
“You can’t walk very far on this campus without saying ‘Jack Hill helped us get that’ or ‘Jack Hill helped us get that’. So, for us, this is probably one of the most important buildings to us,” Dr. Marrero said.
He says construction will wait until the funding - private donors and state budget money- is put into place.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.