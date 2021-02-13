SC reports more than 1,500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the latest batch of test results.
DHEC reported 1,561 new and 402 probable COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed and five probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 423,711 confirmed cases, 59,429 probable cases, 7,072 confirmed deaths and 839 probable deaths.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll passed the 7,000-mark with Thursday’s report.
Saturday’s report tallied the results of 34,617 individual test results with a positive rate of 6.4%.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.