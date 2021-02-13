SCHP investigates fatal crash on SC-170 in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT CO. , S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on SC-170, near Lowcountry Drive, in Beaufort County.
It happened a little after 1 a.m. According to SCHP, both a Chevy and Mazda were traveling on SC-170 when one of the vehicles struck the other, which caused the Chevy to catch on fire.
The driver of the Chevy died. That driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Troopers say the driver of the Mazda was wearing a seat belt, the only occupant in the vehicle and was entrapped. The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The direction both vehicles were traveling has not been determined.
