Sen. Raphael Warnock releases statement on acquittal of President Trump in second impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOC) - Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock has released a statement after the Senate voted to acquit former President Trump in his second impeachment trial. Trump had been impeached on a single charge of incitement of insurrection after the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Both Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia were among the 57 senators who voted to convict the former president. A two-thirds vote, or 67 votes, is required to convict.
Warnock’s statement reads in full:
“If Donald Trump’s actions were not impeachable, then nothing is. My vote today reflects that deeply-held conviction.
“We witnessed firsthand a vile attempt to disenfranchise millions of voters, and an egregious interruption of the peaceful transfer of power by the President of the United States. Accountability is critical to our nation moving forward and addressing the challenges so many families and communities face. And as a voice for the people of Georgia in the Senate, I take seriously my duty to defend our Constitution and uphold the values of our democracy.
“My colleagues who voted ‘not guilty’ had an opportunity and a moral obligation to choose principle over politics—and sadly, they chose politics in a trial where the human consequences could hardly be more tragic and the stakes could not be higher. The people—including those who bravely served and defended the Capitol—have been done a grave disservice. But somehow we must begin to turn the page, and continue the people’s work.”
