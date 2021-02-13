Some SCCPSS transportation staff want changes before return to in-person hybrid plan

“SCCPSS is committed to ensuring COVID-19 mitigation strategies are in place and followed in our learning spaces, workspaces, support facilities and on school buses. The District appreciates the tremendous contributions our staff make daily to support a safe and cleanly work environment. Many families rely on transportation to get to school and home again. The transportation department is a key functional area of District operations. To that end, we have implemented several safety protocols and mitigation strategies that all employees are expected to follow. As more students return to the classroom in our next phase of our In-Person Hybrid learning, we will expect students to follow established safety protocols also.