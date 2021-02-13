Suspects arrested for two homicide cases in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department has arrested suspects in two homicide cases.
According to police, 22-year-old Ladarian Golfin and 22-year-old Immanuel Hendrix are charged for the murder of 19-year-old Morice Shiggs. Shiggs’ body was found in November 2020 off Rucker Lane with a gunshot wound.
Police say additional arrests are anticipated in this case.
According to SPD, 32-year-old Eliza John Boyd has been charged with the murder of 32-year-old John Trivonne “Cherryhead” Howard. Howard was shot multiple times at Blakewood Apartments on Jan. 28.
Police say additional arrests will be forthcoming in this case.
