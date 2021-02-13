First Alert: Rain will washout Valentine’s Day plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Off and on showers continue overnight into Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid 40s. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day, as more rain moves, limiting outdoor plans during the afternoon.
Tybee Tides: 0.9′ 3:42AM I 8.2′ 9:54AM I 1.0′ 4:11PM
Most of the rain will be light to moderate, but a few pockets of heavy rain are possible. Highs only top out in the upper 40s to about 50 degrees, which won’t be much warmer than our morning low.
A Flood Watch is in effect until Sunday at 7PM for Appling and Jeff Davis Counties. 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible, which could lead to localized flooding. Most of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire will see 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next three days, with the majority falling on Sunday. Locally higher amounts are possible.
A few isolated showers are possible Monday morning, with temperatures in the mid 40s during our morning commute. Highs top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s, ahead of more rain moving in Monday night as a warm front lifts north. A few lightning strikes are possible, but severe weather is not expected
Some of these showers stick around early Tuesday morning, which will be noticeably warmer with temperatures in the mid 50s. Most of our Tuesday will be dry with highs in the mid 60s under partly sunny skies.
This active weather pattern continues into the end of the week. We will see another good chance for showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are possible Thursday, ahead of a cold front that will clear on Friday. Morning showers are possible on Friday, but Friday afternoon and Saturday look dry right now with some sun!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
