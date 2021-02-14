Rain continues into the evening, even more on the way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Heavy rain moves back in this afternoon into the evening with temperatures holding in the 40s.
A few lightning strikes are possible, but severe weather is not expected.
This weather will make outdoor plans difficult, but if you are getting out, make sure you dress warm and have your rain gear! Be safe on the roads, continuous rainfall has already led to water collection on shoulders of roadways along with minor street flooding.
The heaviest rain moves out late this evening, but isolated showers will linger overnight into Monday morning. Monday is also a First Alert Weather Day. Although we’ll start off the day mostly dry, a line of thunderstorms will move into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry during the evening. Although the overall severe threat is low, an isolated stronger storm capable of producing brief damaging wind or a tornado will be possible, especially south of the Altamaha River.
These storms will move out ahead of a cold front, with a few showers lingering overnight into Tuesday morning. Most of our Tuesday will be dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain moves back in Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of another chance of showers and storms Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Cooler and drier air finally settles in on Friday afternoon, with sunshine likely for this coming weekend!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
