Rain continues into the evening, even more on the way

The heaviest rain moves out late this evening, but isolated showers will linger overnight into Monday morning. Monday is also a First Alert Weather Day. Although we’ll start off the day mostly dry, a line of thunderstorms will move into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry during the evening. Although the overall severe threat is low, an isolated stronger storm capable of producing brief damaging wind or a tornado will be possible, especially south of the Altamaha River.