Savannah Country Day sweeps region basketball titles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in school history, the Hornets basketball teams have won the girls and boys region titles in the same season.
The boys team was the number three seed, beating Calvary 58-50 Friday night and followed it up with a 54-32 win over Savannah Christian to win the title on Saturday.
“We talked about going 1-0 every night that we come out, so we accomplished that. Accomplished our many goals. This is really good for the school-haven’t won a region championship since 1970, so I’m proud of these boys,” said Coach Demetrius Smith. “They played hard. They fought hard through quarantine all year, and this is what you get when you believe in yourself more than anybody do.”
The two-seeded Lady Hornets took down St. Vincent’s in the semifinals 56-25, and beat number one Calvary 44-37 in the championship game.
“We’ve worked hard all season,” said Coach Amy Brooks. “They are such a great team. We-all teams in this region have battled injuries and COVID and quarantines, and so for us to come together at the right time, put it all together with all ten players ready to go was really, really a special moment.”
The Raiders beat St. Vincent’s in the consolation bracket 66-46.
